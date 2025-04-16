Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

DT
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
The school conducted a special morning assembly to honour the teachings and legacy of revered saint and social reformer Guru Nabha Das. The assembly commenced with a soulful prayer, followed by an inspiring thought that set a reflective tone for the gathering. The programme included a speech that shed light on the life and profound wisdom of Guru Nabha Das, emphasising his message of equality, truth, and devotion. His renowned literary work, ‘Bhaktamal’, which chronicles the lives of devoted saints, was also mentioned as a testament to his spiritual insight and dedication. A heartfelt poem was recited, highlighting the saint’s enduring impact on society and the importance of upholding moral values in daily life. To reinforce the message, students took a meaningful pledge, committing to imbibe at least one teaching of Guru Nabha Das in their everyday actions. The assembly concluded with a message from Chakshu, who encouraged students to walk the path of truth, compassion, and humility as shown by the saint. The special assembly served as a powerful reminder of Guru Nabha Das’ timeless teachings and their relevance in shaping a more inclusive, compassionate, and value-driven society.

