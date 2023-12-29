Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Classes III to VIII of the school brought the timeless classic "Around the World in 80 Days" to life during the 2nd Annual Parents Day at Tagore Theatre on 27th December. The event was presided over by the Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, RK Saboo and graced by the presence of other members of the Kendra Committee, Director (Education) cum Senior Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, Vineeta Arora and other educationists. Students adorned different costumes and showcased diverse cultures, capturing the essence of Phileas Fogg's adventurous journey. The dances and acts unfolded like chapters of a story, each revealing the charm of London, the allure of Japan, the ancient mystique of Egypt, the exuberance of India, and the lively spirit of America. Addressing the audience Vineeta Arora lauded the students for their creativity and enthusiasm, and commended the staff for fostering such a vibrant educational environment. The Chairman RK Saboo, delivered heartfelt blessings, highlighting the role of parents in a child's educational journey. Principal Inderpreet Kaur, acknowledged the role of the parents and staff in making the event a success.

