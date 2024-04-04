Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school held a parents’ orientation programme on its campus for the parents of the new students of the pre-primary wing to help them prepare for the academic journey of their wards in the school. The event was presided over by Principal Inderpreet Kaur. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp and ‘shloka’ recitation. The parents were oriented about the ethos, culture and tradition of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, through an introduction to the rich history of the institution. They were also introduced to the management of the three campuses under the umbrella of the Chandigarh Kendra. The parents were given a bird’s eye view of the comprehensive curriculum followed by the school in complete alignment with the NEP 2020. The parents were made aware of the wide array of co-curricular activities and sports facilities provided by the school for the overall development of the students. A short movie, ‘Bluetooth’, was shown to the parents about how children learn from their experiences and their elders — parents and teachers. A one-on-one interaction between the parents and respective class teachers was also organised to familiarise the parents with the school routines. The event concluded with an address by the Principal, who welcomed the children and their parents into the fold of the Bhavan family.

