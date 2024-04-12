Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school conducted a special assembly on the birth anniversary of Baba Nabha Das. The assembly was conducted by Class VIII students who enlightened the audience about the remarkable life of Baba Nabha Das. With fervour and dedication, the students eloquently shared insights into his life, emphasising the profound lessons of compassion and humanity for all. It was a momentous occasion aimed at instilling the values of benevolence and goodwill within the student community. As the assembly concluded, Principal Inderpreet Kaur addressed the students asking them to reflect on the inspirational life of Baba Nabha Das and encouraged them to embody his teachings of compassion and service in their own lives.

