Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school conducted a special assembly on the birth anniversary of Baba Nabha Das. The assembly was conducted by Class VIII students who enlightened the audience about the remarkable life of Baba Nabha Das. With fervour and dedication, the students eloquently shared insights into his life, emphasising the profound lessons of compassion and humanity for all. It was a momentous occasion aimed at instilling the values of benevolence and goodwill within the student community. As the assembly concluded, Principal Inderpreet Kaur addressed the students asking them to reflect on the inspirational life of Baba Nabha Das and encouraged them to embody his teachings of compassion and service in their own lives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore
Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...