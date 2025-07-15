DT
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrates Vanmahotsav

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrates Vanmahotsav

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
The campus came alive with joy, colour, and a vibrant green spirit as the school celebrated Vanmahotsav. Specially organised for pre-primary students, the event aimed to instil a love for nature and encourage early environmental consciousness through a series of engaging and age-appropriate activities. The celebration’s highlight was a spirited “Show and Tell” session, where young learners confidently spoke about their favourite plants, trees and flowers, dressed as little gardeners, trees and nature lovers. In addition to this, the children took part in hands-on experiences such as planting saplings and learning how to care for them, crafting with leaves and recycled materials and participating in interactive storytelling and rhyme sessions themed around trees and nature. These thoughtfully curated activities helped students develop empathy for the environment and understand the importance of caring for the planet. With bright smiles, green thumbs and eager minds, the young Bhavanites embodied the true spirit of Vanmahotsav, taking their first steps toward becoming responsible and environmentally aware citizens of tomorrow.

