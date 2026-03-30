Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, conducts orientation programme for pre-Primary parents

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, conducted the orientation programme for parents of pre-primary students for the academic session 2026–27. The programme focused on building a strong foundation for parent-school collaboration and familiarising parents with the school’s educational approach. Principal Inderpreet Kaur addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of a nurturing partnership between parents and the school in shaping the early learning experiences of children. Aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, the orientation provided insights into the school’s child-centric curriculum and its emphasis on holistic development. Parents were introduced to the Four Pillars of Learning — Language, Numeracy, Socio-Emotional, and Physical Development — along with key pedagogical practices such as phonetics-based instruction and activity-based learning. The session also outlined distinctive features of the pre-primary programme, including the ‘No Homework Policy’, experiential learning strategies, and continuous, holistic assessment practices designed to support well-rounded growth. Further, parents were apprised of the school’s infrastructure, safety protocols, communication systems, and daily routines to ensure transparency and ease of engagement. The programme concluded with an interactive session, where parents actively participated and had their queries addressed, reinforcing a shared commitment towards the children’s learning journey. The orientation marked a positive beginning to a collaborative and enriching academic year for the young learners.
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