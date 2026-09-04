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Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh holds organised capacity building programme

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh holds organised capacity building programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The school organised a CBSE capacity building programme on 'promoting mental health & wellness among students' to sensitise teachers to students' emotional, behavioural and psychological needs. Resource persons Neha Mahajan and Kalpna Kumari led interactive sessions on recognising early signs of anxiety, depression, OCD, eating disorders and other concerns. Through case studies and activities, educators explored strategies involving empathy, active listening, mindfulness, peer support and stress management. The programme strengthened teachers' ability to create a supportive environment promoting students' mental well-being, resilience and holistic development.

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