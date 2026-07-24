Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, observes National Flag Adoption Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, observed National Flag Adoption Day with patriotism and enthusiasm. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Class VIII-A to commemorate the adoption of the Indian National Flag by the Constituent Assembly. The programme commenced with an inspiring speech delivered by Ridhampreet and Inayra, highlighting the significance of the Tricolour as a symbol of national pride and unity. The school choir presented the patriotic song ‘Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara’, filling the atmosphere with a spirit of nationalism. The assembly concluded with the prize distribution ceremony for the co-curricular activities conducted for the middle wing classes and the culinary competition organised for both the middle and senior wings.

Advertisement