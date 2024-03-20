Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organises annual athletics meet

The school organised its second annual athletics meet at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Students from classes III to VIII participated in a thrilling array of track and field competitions, showcasing their athletic prowess, dedication and sportsmanship. The event commenced with the school prayer, presented by the school choir, followed by the release of balloons by Principal Inderpreet Kaur declaring the athletic meet open.

Students, segmented into three groups based on their age, participated in heats and finals of track events such as the 50 m, 100 m, 200 m, and 600 m races, and field events like medicine ball throw, long jump, and shot put. The highlight of the day were the relay races, where each participant not only showed agility and focus, but also team spirit. A sense of excitement filled the air as students cheered on their teachers, who enthusiastically joined the races, showcasing their dedication to healthy competition and fostering camaraderie with the students. The defining moment of the day was the prize distribution ceremony, where students received well-deserved recognition in the form of school medals for their exceptional performances. The ‘Best Athlete’ trophies were awarded to Kanishk (Boys) from Class V-C and Samridhi (Girls) from Class IV-B in Group 1. In Group II, Shivansh (Boys) from Class V-C and Paridhi (Girls) from Class VI-B secured the ‘Best Athlete’ Trophy. Group III saw Armaan Garg from Class VIII-A receiving the ‘Best Athlete’ Trophy for boys, while Sanehdeep and Shivanshi from the same class secured the ‘Best Athlete’ Trophy for girls. The principal congratulated the winners and participants for their brilliant show of sportsmanship spirit and fair play. The athletic meet concluded with a stirring rendition of the national anthem.