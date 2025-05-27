Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, pays tribute to Guru Arjun Dev

The school paid tribute to Guru Arjun Dev through a community service initiative. The Interact Club organised a 'chhabeel' outside the school premises. They served lemon water and 'Rooh Afza' to over 1,500 people. The event showcased the students' commitment to serving humanity, thereby upholding the values of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan that promotes compassion and kindness among students.

