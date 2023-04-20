Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chd

The school celebrated World Liver Day by organising a three-day event on the premises to raise awareness about the importance of liver health. The science faculty started the event with a presentation on the functions of the liver, the significance of liver health, and measures to prevent liver disease. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion with the science faculty and a quiz to assess the students' understanding of the topic. Poster making and slogan writing activities were held on the themes of liver health, liver donation etc. Students of classes V to VIII participated in these activities. The event concluded with a special assembly hosted by the students of Class VII on April 19. The students performed a role play showcasing various organs of the human body and how each one of them played a vital role in its smooth and efficient functioning. The students also talked about the significance of liver health in particular, and the ill-effects of alcohol on the liver. The highlight of the assembly was a self-composed poem recited by Varya of Class VII on the significance of each and every organ of the human body. Principal Inderpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and reiterated the importance of eating a healthy diet and practicing a regular exercise regime. She urged the students to spread awareness about the significance of liver health in their families .