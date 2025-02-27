Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised an international project, Bhartiya Sutrakriti, based on textile cartography. The project aimed to promote love for India’s rich culture and art education. It was coordinated by the APECV Research Group on Arts, Community, and Education, with participation from 29 groups representing universities, schools, collectives, and NGOs across five continents — USA, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The project commenced in December when Dr Pawan Sudhir, former Head of the Department of Art and Aesthetics at NCERT, conducted a workshop titled ‘Srijan aur Sarokar’ for students and teachers. Inspired by this idea of using Indian culture and art as a stress buster, students from Nursery to Class XII participated in the project, engaging in crochet, knitting, fabric painting, and patchwork, with each class being assigned a different activity. The culmination of this creative endeavour took place, when five professors — Maria Isabel Moreno, Estrella Soto Moreno from Spain, Samia Ahmed Mostafa from Egypt, Celia Ferreira from Portugal, Dr Trish Osler from Canada — along with Dr Pawan Sudhir, visited the school to admire and acknowledge the project’s success. The guests were welcomed with a bouquet made of crochet flowers, followed by a presentation by the school principal, who elaborated on the projec’s concept and shared the narratives of students, teachers and parents. Adding to the rich cultural display, Amar Kulwant Singh, wife of the school’s Founder Chairman, late Kulwant Singh (retired Chief Secretary, Haryana), showcased her self-made embroidery and crochet pieces, sharing the personal stories behind them. The artwork was beautifully crafted into bedsheets, runners, torans, and sofa covers, depicting the ambience of an Indian living room. The visiting team also toured classrooms, where junior students were seen engaged in embroidery and knitting. The team lauded the efforts of school Principal Gulshan Kaur for having an eager attitude in giving the best to the students.