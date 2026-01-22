Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A two-day workshop on the Hindi core subject was organised at the school with the objective of enhancing teachers’ professional skills and understanding of modern teaching methodologies. The workshop featured two eminent resource persons Chitra Anand, Principal of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Ambala, and Joshna Devi, Hindi teacher from Army Public School, Chandimandir Cantt. The main focus of the workshop was on the objectives of teaching Hindi, qualities of an ideal teacher, and shift from traditional teaching methods to the modern constructivist approach. Detailed discussions were also held on effective lesson planning, linguistics, and educational policies related to language teaching. The resource persons emphasised the importance of student-centred learning and demonstrated how innovative strategies can make Hindi teaching more engaging, meaningful, and effective. Practical techniques for preparing well-structured and outcome-based lesson plans were also shared. Teachers participated enthusiastically and actively interacted during the sessions, making the workshop lively and productive. Overall, the workshop proved to be informative, inspiring, and highly beneficial for all participants.

