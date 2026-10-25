Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised an informative and interactive session on oral hygiene in collaboration with Arora Dental Clinics. The session aimed to raise students’ awareness of the importance of maintaining good oral health and hygiene. Experts from Arora Dental Clinics educated the students about correct brushing techniques, importance of regular dental check-ups, healthy eating habits for strong teeth, and prevention of common dental problems such as cavities and gum disease. The engaging session included live demonstrations of proper brushing and flossing techniques. Students participated actively and sought clarification on various aspects of dental care. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by Arora Dental Clinics and emphasised that such health awareness sessions are essential for inculcating healthy habits in children from an early age. The school thanked the team of doctors for their valuable guidance.

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