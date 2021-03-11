Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held with pomp and show. It began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Principal, the Vice- Principal and Headmistress. The prefects were pinned badges by Principal Gulshan Kaur, which was followed by the oath-taking ceremony. The Principal appreciated the new cabinet members for their enthusiasm and encouraged them to be dutiful and responsible. A sense of pride filled the hearts of students as the school anthem, ‘Jai Jai Vidya Bhavan Bharti’ echoed in the auditorium.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...