Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a two-day CBSE Capacity Building Workshop in Social Science, aimed at strengthening teachers’ professional competencies and equipping them with innovative pedagogical strategies to make classroom learning more engaging, effective and learner-centric. The workshop featured two eminent resource persons — Anupama Sharma, a national mentor under the National Mentoring Mission, appointed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Government of India, and a CBSE-certified trainer since 2002, and Ram Kumar Sharma, Lecturer in history and state core member of the National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), CIET-NCERT, New Delhi. Drawing upon their extensive experience and expertise, the resource persons conducted insightful sessions on innovative teaching methodologies, competency-based education, effective lesson planning, assessment strategies, experiential learning and the integration of real-life contexts into classroom teaching. Highlighting the significance of such professional development initiatives, Principal Gulshan Kaur emphasised the evolving role of teachers in the 21st century. She stressed that embracing innovative pedagogical approaches and pursuing continuous professional development are essential to nurturing critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills among students.

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