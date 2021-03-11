Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

To mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Haryana, organised an exhibition on the theme ‘Heritage of Haryana’ on the premises of Bhavan Vidyalaya. The exhibition depicted the heritage of Haryana and consisted of various displays. Parents and children visited the exhibition. The children were curious to know about archaeology and the process that goes behind identifying artefacts. Members of the department were happy to answer the queries of the curious children. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended a heartfelt thanks to SN Roy, Chief Secretary, Haryana, and Monika Malik, Director of Archaeology and Museums Department, Haryana for putting up the exhibition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...