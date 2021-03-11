Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, hosted its maiden edition of Leadership Summit in collaboration with Suvichar Think Tank under the guidance of the school Principal, Gulshan Kaur. The idea was to bring together the visionaries from across various fields who can enlighten the young Bhavanites by sharing insights on topics, namely, the power of leading with empathy, time and crisis management and using imagination to unlock one’s creative potential. The event was organised with the aim of developing the qualities of leadership and entrepreneurship in young students. The two-day grand event welcomed renowned personalities like General VP Malik (former Army Chief), ML Sarin (former Adv. Gen., Pb. & Hry. High Court), VK Kapoor (former ADGP, Hry.), Vivek Atray (ex-IAS Officer and TEDx Speaker), Col DS Cheema (Retd) and Vijay Singh Dahiya (IAS), graced the summit and shared their inspiring journeys of becoming leaders. School Tech Team students presented videos based on the topics which set the stage for deliberation. The distinguished speakers emphasised on self-management, self-reliance, importance of practising empathy, optimistic thinking, and qualities of a good leader. In addition to that, the panel of student speakers also provided highly contextual and relevant views on the topics. The summit has enabled students to identify the actionable steps and skills essential for becoming the effective leaders of tomorrow. The Founder Chairman of the School Kulwant Singh congratulated the school Principal and the organising committee of students and staff for organising a summit at a great scale.