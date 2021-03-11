Eduten, a spin-off from the University of Turku, most popular digital learning platform of Finland, conducted the first round of ‘Finland Math Competition’ in June 2022 for Class I to VI. It was a free competition for all the schools. The competition received a mammoth response. More than 6,000 students from all over the world took the exam. As many as 644 students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participated in the competition. The school bagged the ‘Highest Score School Trophy’ and ‘Highest Participation Award’ for the session (2021-22) for maximum participation from India in the competition. The first position (gold medal and certificate of achievement) was bagged by Asmi Kassana (Class II), Aradhya Singla (Class IV) and Aarna Verma (Class VI), whereas the second position (silver medal and certificate of achievement) was won by Yajat Arya (Class III) and Arnav Bansal (Class V). Anjika Gupta of Class III has secured the third position. She has got a bronze medal and certificate of achievement. The certificate of achievement was also awarded to Sonia Arora, Head, IT Department, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, in recognition of her invaluable contribution rendered during the International Finland Math Competition 2022 as FMC Coordinator. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the winners and motivated the participants for the future endeavours.