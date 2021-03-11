Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised 'Har Ghar Tiranga' — a seven-day campaign — engaging not only the students but the general public as well. The objective of the event was to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home in order to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The school organised a plethora of activities to commemorate the day. Students dressed up as freedom fighters to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for freedom of the country. A special assembly 'Kranti Divas Vishesh' was also organised to provide glimpse of the freedom movement to the students. A poster-making competition was also organised. Everyday more than 200 students participated in different activities. The school showed a patriotic movie to the students. The NSS & NCC Units of the school organised a rally as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the rally students raised patriotic slogans with national flags held high up in their hands. The special assemblies included group songs, dance and patriotic song singing. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students for the successful organisation of the event. She talked about importance of the Tricolour and meaning of Vande Mataram. RJ Jassi visited the school to promote the movement.