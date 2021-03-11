Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ — a seven-day campaign — engaging not only the students, but also the general public. The objective of the event was to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home in order to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The school organised a plethora of activities to commemorate the day. Students dressed up as freedom fighters to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for freedom of the country. A special assembly, ‘Kranti Divas Vishesh’, was organised to provide glimpse of the freedom movement to the students. A poster-making competition was organised. Everyday more than 200 students participated in different activities. The school showed a patriotic movie to the students. The NSS & NCC units of the school organised a rally as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the rally students raised patriotic slogans with national flags held high up in their hands. The special assemblies included group songs, dance and patriotic song singing. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students for the successful organisation of the event. She talked about importance of the Tricolour and meaning of Vande Mataram. RJ Jassi visited the school to promote the movement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...