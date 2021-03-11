Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The Independence Day was celebrated in solemn manner at the school. The event commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Principal Gulshan Kaur followed by the National Anthem. The programme included various live performances. Teaching and non-teaching staff through invocation, antakshari, prayers, patriotic songs, speeches and poems recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and expressed India's commitment to work towards realising the dreams of its founding fathers and the objectives set out by the government. Patriotic folk dance by teachers mesmerised everyone. School showcased a documentary on the ‘75th year of Independence’. Eighty students from the school participated in the I-Day celebration organised by the district administration in the parade ground. They depicted the journey of Tiranga through a dance drama. Principal honoured various achievers and distributed prizes.