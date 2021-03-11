Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The Independence Day was celebrated in solemn manner at the school. The event commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Principal Gulshan Kaur followed by the National Anthem. The programme included various live performances. Teaching and non-teaching staff through invocation, antakshari, prayers, patriotic songs, speeches and poems recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and expressed India's commitment to work towards realising the dreams of its founding fathers and the objectives set out by the government. Patriotic folk dance by teachers mesmerised everyone. School showcased a documentary on the ‘75th year of Independence’. Eighty students from the school participated in the I-Day celebration organised by the district administration in the parade ground. They depicted the journey of Tiranga through a dance drama. Principal honoured various achievers and distributed prizes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him