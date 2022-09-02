Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

School student Raghav Goyal represented India in the 15th International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics-2022 and bagged gold medal. The IOAA-2022 was held at Kutaisi International University in Georgia. The Olympiad was held from August 14 to 21. He was a part of the Indian team, which has got the third rank in the event. Raghav has also secured a special prize for providing ‘The Best Solution to the Most Challenging Theoretical Question’. The efforts of the student and the teachers were appreciated by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai. All the teachers and other school staff are proud of Raghav. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Raghav and his parents for the grand achievement.