Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Teachers' Day celebrations at the school commenced with a cultural extravaganza wherein students of Classes III to XI expressed their gratitude towards their mentors through spectacular performances. The students of Class XII, dressed in traditional Indian attire, took up the role of assistant teachers in classes KG to II and conducted various fun and learning activities with the tiny tots. The 'No bag Day' provided a unique opportunity to the teachers and students to interact with each other on a more personal note by participating in fun games and activities together. In her address school Principal Gulshan Kaur applauded the students for putting up a magnificent show and laid stress on being respectful towards their teachers. A felicitation ceremony was held to honour the teachers for their relentless services and contribution in the field of education. The event was graced by Chairman Justice GC Garg and other members of the management. They paid a floral tribute to the former President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan. Members of teaching faculty and supporting staff, who have completed 25 years of service in the school, were awarded with plaques engraved with a silver coin. In his address to the teachers, the honorary secretory, Kulbhushan Goel appreciated the unwavering commitment of the teachers and congratulated them for nurturing and inspiring the students to march in the right direction.