With regard to Project Veer Gatha 2.0, a webinar was held at the school for interaction of Gallantry Award Winners with school students. Maj Gen Ajay Singh Chauhan, SC, SM (retd), Col Ashutosh Kale (retd), ex-CO, 3 Grenadiers, Ritu Pandit, daughter of late Lt Gen VP Airy, MVC, were invited for the event. The webinar was attended by 750 schools across the country. The event started with the stories of bravery shared by the guests followed by a question-answer session. Although the Ministry of Defence received numerous questions for the guests from the school students across the country, only eight students were selected to ask questions and were made the panellists for the webinar. Priyanka Sheokand (Class XII) of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, was selected to start the question- answer session with her question — “Being in the armed forces means being high on emotional quotient. How does one find the strength to be calm and composed during the time of crisis even when there is no hope?” Upon the commencement of the question-answer session, the Ministry of Defence representative informed the students about Project Veergatha 2.0 and encouraged them to participate in the same to play their part in honouring those who sacrifice their lives for
the nation.
