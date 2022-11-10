Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated Gurpurab with fervour and sanctity on November 7 on the school premises. School Principal Gulshan Kaur herself initiated the reciting of the ‘path of Sukhmani Sahib’ and she was joined by the school’s teaching and non-teaching staff. Then there was ‘shabad gayan’ by the music teachers of the school. The event culminated with the serving of ‘langar’. School Principal Gulshan Kaur motivated all to take an oath to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, that are ‘Naam japna, kirat karna and vaand chakna’.
