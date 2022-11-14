Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school hosted the much-awaited LAAM EXPORAMA 2022 — a lavish extravaganza in the memory of the founder Vice Chairman late Lala Amarnath Aggarwal on its premises. The event was a unique blend of onsite and virtual contests which were designed to enhance and encourage the creative genius of young scholars. The aim of the event was to nurture healthy competitive spirit among the participants. The competition commenced with online events of 'monoacting' and 'The Change Makers'. The onsite events were initiated with 'Digi Poster Making', 'Pratibha Sangam' and 'Chitrakala' an array of events to inspire digital awareness, musical performance and artistry, respectively. The second day of the event was studded with shows stoppers like 'West Meets East' a fusion of Indian and Western dance and 'Video Jockey' a quest for broadcaster in the making. Winners of the events were felicitated by the family members of Lala Amarnath Aggarwal. Retd. Justice G. C Garg, the Chairman, handed over the running trophy to DC Model School, Sector 7, Panchkula.