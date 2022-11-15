Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated Gurpurb with full fervour and sanctity on the school premises. School Principal Gulshan Kaur herself recited the path of Sukhmani Sahib. She was joined by the school’s teaching and non-teaching staff. Shabad gayan was performed by the music teachers of the school. Langar was served to all in the school. The Principal motivated all to take an oath to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev that are “Naam japna, kirat karna and vand chakna”.