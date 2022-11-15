Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated Gurpurb with full fervour and sanctity on the school premises. School Principal Gulshan Kaur herself recited the path of Sukhmani Sahib. She was joined by the school’s teaching and non-teaching staff. Shabad gayan was performed by the music teachers of the school. Langar was served to all in the school. The Principal motivated all to take an oath to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev that are “Naam japna, kirat karna and vand chakna”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...