Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a SPICMACAY workshop on the premises. The workshop was conducted by Sanjeet Gangani, a renowned Kathak dancer and son of Rajendra Kumar Gangani, who himself was a great Kathak dancer.
The workshop was attended by 50 students, who learnt the basic concepts of Kathak. Gangani imbibed the day-to-day happenings around us through his dance performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...