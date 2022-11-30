Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated its sports day with enthusiasm. Principal Gulshan Kaur welcomed chief guest Om Prakash, Deputy Secretary (Sports) retd, a Dhyan Chand Life Achievement awardee, all esteemed members of the school managing committee and the distinguished guests. The eventful day began with the oath-taking ceremony. This was followed by a march-past in which the students of Satyam, Shivam, Sundaram and Shubham House showcased a perfect coordination. Students of four different houses competed against each other in sports events like 100m, 200m, 400m, relay race, long jump, shot put etc. Students did not leave any stone unturned to win different games for their house. Yoga, aerobics, dumble drill and calisthenics, the rhythmic dance exercises presented a scenic view. Students' energetic performance in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Tiranga dance mesmerised the audience. After the track events, a prize-distribution ceremony was held in which medals and certificates were given to winners. Aarav Ghambhir and Lakshita Panchal in the sub-junior category, Sarthak Luthra and Jiya in the junior category and Rohinesh and Divangi in the senior category were declared the best athletes. Shubham House won the overall trophy. In the end, the Principal congratulated all winners. The event ended with recital of the National Anthem.