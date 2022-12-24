Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

‘Shri Kulwant Singh Literary Fest’ commemorated the birth anniversary of the school’s founder Chairman late Kulwant Singh. The event was graced by Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr BN Goswamy, a distinguished art historian, Professor Emeritus of Art History at Panjab University, Chandigarh as the chief guest along with eminent personalities like Anil Srinivasan, Dr Sumita Misra, Rajni Sekhri Sibal and Vivek Atray as guests of honour. Members of the school management and Kendra Committee chairman Justice GC Garg, various dignitaries and luminaries were also present. In a befitting ode to the visionary that was Kulwant Singh, a documentary was screened highlighting his vision towards the school and his love for literature which was followed by release of the logo of the event and an emotional touch was added when Amar Kulwant Singh, wife of late Kulwant Singh, talked about his love for literature. ‘Abhivyakti - an e-treasure of Creative Expressions’ which is a compilation of literary works of parents, students and teachers was also released. Releasing the e-treasure, Dr BN Goswamy congratulated the school principal for organising such a mega event. In the second session, ‘Author Speaks’, a panel consisting Rajni Sekri Sibal, Vivek Attrey and Col DS Cheema discussed their life journeys as prolific authors. They were assiduous to establish faith within the younger generation, assembled in the audience, in their literary capacities and navigating life as well. The final session, ‘Confluence of languages’, was moderated by CP Viswanath, Karadi Path Education Company, wherein eclectic writing works of budding authors across Bhavan schools in twelve different languages was shown. The event was anchored by Lily Swarn, poet and recipient of various literary awards. To mark the beginning of the grand event, various literary events like poetry composition and recitation, picture composition, reverse the proverb-story writing were organised to develop love for language and the winners of these intra-school literary competitions were awarded. The most exciting factor of the fest for children was a book fair curated of literary works from various genres.