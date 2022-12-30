Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school conducted a workshop on ‘Cyber Security’ which is the need of the hour for the present day youth. The resource person was Dr Saurabh Maheshwari, an international trainer with ICAI, startup director at Saras 3D Inc. He is an expert in drafting innovating technical strategies for the education industry. The session was an eye-opener for the audience. It gave the students, teachers and parents an insight to venture into the cyber world with full awareness. Principal Gulshan Kaur asserted the students to be cautious while using the social networking as well as other sites.