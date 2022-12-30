Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school conducted a workshop on ‘Cyber Security’ which is the need of the hour for the present day youth. The resource person was Dr Saurabh Maheshwari, an international trainer with ICAI, startup director at Saras 3D Inc. He is an expert in drafting innovating technical strategies for the education industry. The session was an eye-opener for the audience. It gave the students, teachers and parents an insight to venture into the cyber world with full awareness. Principal Gulshan Kaur asserted the students to be cautious while using the social networking as well as other sites.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee