Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The 60th National Roller Skating and Roller Hockey Championship was held at Bengaluru. The 18-member contingent of the school has won 21 medals in different events. The team has bagged 10 gold medals, nine silver medals and two bronze medals. The team included Gopesh, Daksh, Advit, Samarth, Yug, Harshita, Ridhi, Harshita Verma, Jayati, Saksham, Sanvi, Garima, Manveer, Bhavneet, Rudransh, Sanjana, Utsavi and Aarna Tanwar. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated team coach Satyawan Soni and the team for the fabulous show.