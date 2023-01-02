Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Anaisha Aggarwal, a student of Class IV, has bagged the third position in the 47th Sub-Junior and Junior National Yoga Asana Sports Championship held at Dass and Brown World School, Ferozepur City, Punjab. Total 713 yoga players from 26 states of India had participated in the championship. Anaisha has won bronze medal in 10-12 year age category. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Anaisha, her coach and the parents.