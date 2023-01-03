Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp on its premises. School Principal Gulshan Kaur, accompanied by the Vice-Principal Sonia Pabby, NSS Programme Officer Neeraj Khurana and Assistant Programme Officer Meetu Jaitely, lit the lamp. The lamp - lighting was followed by Saraswati Vandana and dance performance. A presentation with an overview of the NSS activities was shown to students and teachers. The camp was formally declared open by Principal Gulshan Kaur by handing over the NSS flag to the NSS student commander. This was followed by her address to the students, inspiring them to find an ‘Ikigai’ or ‘purpose in life’ and giving back to community and working on the NSS motto of ‘Not me, but you’. During the camp students will attend various workshops and perform other activities. The NSS unit also paid a visit to Haryana’s first start-up incubation centre at Government College, Sector 1, in Panchkula. Vineet, the CEO, guided the NSS volunteers about the steps involved in innovation and setting up successful start-ups.