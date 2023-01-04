Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The IT Department of the school organised a coding session – “Hour of Code” for Class IV students, which was taken up by Skool of Code. The resource person was Dr Kadam Bhambhari, Area Head, Robotics, SkoolofCode (Ed-tech Company) and also resource person of CBSE for activity-based teaching of science for secondary classes (Capacity Building Programme for teachers). She gave an insight of basic computer science concepts using her intelligent gadgets like ‘MakeyMakey’ and Smart platforms for coding like Scratch 3.0. Students enthusiastically participated in the session and created their own codes. They were excited to explore the possibilities related to computer science. The idea was to connect the digital world with the physical world with some physical computing devices. These strategies are set to increase student engagement and motivate more students to pursue careers in computer science.
