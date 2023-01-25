Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Under the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme initiated by the Prime Minister, the school organised a poster-making competition, Exam Warriors Art Competition, for students of Classes IX to XII.

Students were given various themes — “Draw ways to take a break during exam preparation”, “Draw your mind during exam”, “Technology is a great teacher”, “Draw your own time table by filling up 24 hours’ clock”, “Be a warrior, not a worrier”, “Exam is also a festival, draw it”, “Draw different positions of yoga”, “Draw imagination and expectation of the future”, “Draw your favourite sport” and “Draw a scene depicting your favourite festival”.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, along with Chairman of the school Justice GC Garg (retd), esteemed members of the school’s Kendra Committee graced the occasion.

Students were felicitated with a certificate and the book “Exam Warriors” authored by the PM. Gian Chand Gupta congratulated the winners and motivated all the students to take exams in a stride and not be burdened by them. School Principal Gulshan Kaur encouraged students to keep their creative energy flowing and deliberated on celebrating exams like any other festival.