Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The Republic Day ceremony at the school commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag by Principal Gulshan Kaur. This was followed by the rendition of National Anthem and a display of parade by students. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, a prayer ceremony was also held. Thereafter, a cultural programme and other activities were conducted. Winners of a quiz competition were felicitated with certificates. The Principal, in her address, urged everyone to work honestly and dedicatedly for the cause of the nation. The programme concluded with the singing of Vande Mataram.