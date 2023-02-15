Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

In order to inculcate good traits and a spirit of gratitude towards parents among children, a programme was organised to observe the Parents' Worship Day (Matri Pitri Pujan Diwas) for the students of Classes III to X. The session began with a discussion on qualities of an ideal student, coupled with a demonstration on yoga asanas. Members of Shri Yog Vedant Seva Samiti, Panchkula, stressed the need to celebrate the unconditional love of parents for their children. He said when good things are practised, evil habits are automatically abandoned. The students performed a ritual of worshiping their teachers with "tilak", garlands and sweets. Principal Gulshan Kaur motivated the children to celebrate their pure bond with their parents.
