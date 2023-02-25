Navisha Bhardwaj, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has been honoured by the district administration at the Parade Ground during the Republic Day celebrations. She has been honoured for her splendid performance at the state and national-level in fencing. She has won the gold medal in the Sub Junior (U-14) and also won a bronze medal in the U-14 (Individual) National Fencing Championship held in Kerala. She has also been selected for the Senior National and Youth National Fencing Championship after getting third rank during the Haryana State Fencing Championship in Karnal. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Navisha for her splendid performance.