Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, organised a blood donation camp on March 25. Over 60 volunteers donated blood on the occasion. The camp aimed at creating awareness about the importance of blood donation and encouraging more people to become donors. The volunteers were from different age groups, including parents, teachers and members of the local community. Mukesh Aggarwal, President, Rotary Club, Pradeep Aggarwal, Project Chairman, Rotary Club, and Dr Manish Rai, Director, Blood Bank Society, were present on the occasion. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, expressed her gratitude towards the volunteers for their contribution. She also thanked the Rotary Club for organising the event seamlessly.