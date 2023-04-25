Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A seminar for educators on the theme 'Pedagogic interventions to create Innovative classrooms of 21st century' was organised at the school auditorium. The programme aimed at equipping the educators with the latest teaching methods and strategies to enhance student learning outcomes. The workshop was attended by the teachers from the schools of Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali. Dr Pawan Sudhir, Professor and Head Department of Education in Arts and Aesthetics at the NCERT and Makke Leppanen, Master of Psychology and MBA, University of Sydney, were the resource persons. They spoke about innovative skills and also highlighted different methodologies such as analysing, experiential Learning, interdisciplinary learning, art integrated learning and collaborative learning to make the teaching-learning process more meaningful. Principal Gulshan Kaur in her address appreciated the innovative skills and methodologies highlighted in the programme. She also motivated the teachers to adopt and use them effectively in their class.