Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Aimed at giving students an opportunity to understand their rich culture, traditions, values, and reconnecting them with their roots, the school organised a cultural event, 'Punjabi Virsa- a joyful celebration of exuberant culture of Punjab' in the school auditorium. Anil Kumar Sharma, Regional Education Officer (North & North East Zone), Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai, was the chief guest. In the presence of the members of the school management and Principal Gulshan Kaur, he lighted the ceremonial lamp. Thereafter, the senior school students presented Punjabi culture and traditions through a dance-drama. There was Punjabi folk music, songs and dances that were interwoven in the narrative. The play, was a collaborative endeavour of the students of the Film making and Theatre Club, Dance Club and Music Club. The students of Art and Craft Club of the school put up an art exhibition presenting the old world charm of Punjab through pictures, paintings and local handicrafts. The guests and visitors congratulated the school Principal for her leadership, and the staff and students for their efforts in making it a huge success.
