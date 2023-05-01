Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

To observe the World Book Day, the school organised a visit to a library operated by Aashman Foundation for underprivileged students. During the visit, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from the school interacted with the underprivileged students and donated books in various categories, including story books, colouring books, educational material for competitive exams and novels. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the contribution of students and emphasised the importance of inculcating a sense of empathy and social responsibility among students.