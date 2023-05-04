Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

In recognition of the tireless efforts of helpers, the NSS volunteers at the school organised a special celebration on Labour Day. The students planned a programme and extended their gratitude to the helpers for their valuable services. The students arranged fun games and made ‘Thank You’ cards for them. The celebration was a beautiful way to acknowledge the contributions of the helpers and to highlight the significance of their work. Not only the NSS volunteers, but the little ones at Bhavan Vidyalaya also expressed gratitude towards the helpers on Labour Day. They recited poems and showed their affection by hugging the helpers and making them feel special. Principal Gulshan Kaur also conveyed her appreciation and emphasised on the dignity of labour