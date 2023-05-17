Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school successfully hosted the 13th District Chess Championship, organised by the District Chess Association. The event was inaugurated by Principal Gulshan Kaur, who addressed the students and emphasised the importance of playing the game with true sportsman spirit. The winners were awarded medals for their outstanding performance. The Principal congratulated Kanwarpreet, the coach, and the students on the successful completion of the event. The school is committed to providing students with ample opportunities to display their aptitude and excel in their respective fields of interest.