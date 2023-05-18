Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school emerged national winner by securing 3rd rank in the brain bee quiz. Ishita of Class XI Medical secured the third rank. The regional-level competition was organised by the Department of Neurology, PGI. Ishita is an all-rounder student having zeal to excel in all the exams coming her way. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated her and wished her for the future endeavours too.
