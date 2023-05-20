Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school team got a remarkable opportunity to represent the Ministry of Education during the esteemed National Technology Week. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The team comprised of Ashu Gupta, PGT-English, and prodigious eighth-grader Utkarsh. They were selected as one of the eight teams for the Accelerator model. Their creation, Fun with Elements', a board game, was earlier declared the winner of Toycathon 2021, an inter-ministerial initiative organised by the six ministries. The team was mentored by Principal Gulshan Kaur, whose erudition and guidance were pivotal in their victory. She lauded the team and congratulated them on their extraordinary feat.