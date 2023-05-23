Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Six students — Avni, Hazel, Nehal, Naman, Sharad, Vivaan — of the school, recently took part in 'Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's 11th National Integration Camp', held in Kolkata. The event was orchestrated with the purpose of fostering cultural amalgamation among 50 schools affiliated with Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, representing diverse regions of India. Throughout their sojourn, the students were deeply engrossed in an array of meticulously curated activities aimed at cultivating a profound sense of unity and comprehension amidst heterogeneous cultures. Commencing each day with a collective yoga and aerobics session, followed by a morning assembly, the students were subsequently engaged in intellectually stimulating interactive sessions encompassing captivating subjects such as stress management, environmental conservation, astro-physics, and pertinent social issues. Furthermore, the students were afforded the opportunity to actively participate in workshops centered around self-defence, theatre, public speaking, and the expressive realm of Bengali folk art, thereby augmenting their skills and bolstering their self-assurance. Each evening witnessed students from diverse schools unveiling their regional-cultural manifestations, thus contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and traditions. Additionally, the participants were enthralled by city sightseeing excursions, wherein they explored renowned landmarks in Kolkata. This meticulously curated itinerary encompassed visits to iconic venues such as the Eden Garden Stadium, the Indian Museum, and the Victoria Memorial. Moreover, the students meticulously presented their extensively researched project elucidating the Bhil tribe of Central India, thereby affording a profound understanding of indigenous communities. As part of their community engagement endeavours, the students actively organised a 'Prabhat Pheri' to raise awareness regarding the Swachh Bharat campaign within local Kolkata neighbourhoods. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed utmost pride in the students.