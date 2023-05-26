Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Saksham Kumar, a student of the school, has achieved outstanding results in academics and sports. He has scored 97.2 per cent in Class X board examinations, Saksham has also excelled in the field of sports. He has an impressive track record of being a seven-time national player. He has earned numerous accolades, including over 300 medals in speed skating and roller hockey. Saksham has also served as the House Captain and has been a member of the school cabinet. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Saksham on his outstanding accomplishments.